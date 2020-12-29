Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holding COVID-19 news conference Tuesday morning

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has called a COVID-19 news conference for Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

She'll be speaking on the state of COVID-19 in Michigan along with Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at 11:30 a.m. You can watch live in the video player below, or at fox2detroit.com/live.

This is the first time the governor will be speaking since the Christmas holiday. The last time she held a COVID-19 news conference, on Friday, Dec. 18, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lifted some COVID-19 restrictions that were set in place Nov. 15 in the "pause to save lives" and also extended others.

Right now, casinos, movie theaters and bowling alleys are allowed to reopen. In-person dining and other restrictions are still in place through at least January 15, 2021. You can see a full list of what is and is not open here.

The governor's office did not say what the governor will be speaking about.

Meanwhile, as of December 18, the state's medical director Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said health officials are seeing improvements in three key COVID-19 metrics in the state while both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have begun to roll out in the state.

Case rates in the state have been declining in all regions for 27 days now and is at 439 cases per million people per day. The average case rate in Michigan peaked at 739 cases per million on Nov. 14.

The percent positive rate has been declining in the state for 11 days now and is at 10.6%. This rate recently peaked at 14.3% on Dec. 4.

Dr. Khaldun has said a percent positive rate below 3% indicates community spread isn't happening.

Also, the percent of hospital beds being used for COVID-19 patients has been declining in Michigan for the past 13 days. Right now, the current capacity is at 17.3% for beds with COVID-19 patients. This recently peaked at 20.1% on Dec. 1.