Michigan groom and bride charged in groomsman's death

By Jack Nissen
Published  September 5, 2024 10:12am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
James Shirah, 22 (left), and Savahna Collier, 21

(FOX 2) - A bride and groom have been charged in the death of a fellow groomsman after allegedly striking him with an SUV after an argument.

Flint Police said they responded to the 1400 block of E. Hamilton on Aug. 30 to reports of a pedestrian being injured in a crash. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man with severe injuries. 

He later died at Hurley Medical Center.

 James Shirah, 22, and Savahna Collier, 21, have since been in court for the death.

In a post on Facebook, Flint police say the victim had attended the couple's wedding earlier that day as a groomsman when he got in an argument. It escalated to the victim being struck at a high rate of speed. 

The suspect vehicle was driven by the groom, Flint police said.

Shirah was arraigned on a count of second degree murder and is currently being held without bond. Collier was arraigned for accessory after the fact to a felony. Her bond was set at $4,000.

