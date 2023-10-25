Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate reflects on first year leading, looks to the future

In January, Michigan House Representative Joe Tate became the first Black leader of the House. Now, he's returning to the city of Detroit to talk up his accomplishments.

Tate returned to Detroit this week to talk about the state's transportation and infrastructure. Since taking the job in January, he's been part of the Democratic wave that's taken control of the legislature and Governor's seat for the first time in 40 years.

"We’ve been able with the house dems to put people first," Tate said. "It feels really great for us because I think we are serving the people of Michigan, but the responsibility remains the same. We have to continue to do the work. Continue to chip away to support the people of Michigan."

In the past 10 months, lawmakers have passed legislation to reduce gun violence, provide tax relief, maintain voting rights, and help the marginalized — like the LGBTQ community.

Despite a demanding schedule, Tate has had time to get back to his roots. Earlier this fall, the former Michigan State offensive lineman, welcomed the current MSU team to the state house.

The Spartans have had a rough patch on and off the field but Tate remains steadfast in his support of the green and white.

"It’s never an ideal these situations that we do have. I would say this is just one point in time. The institution will be there. The athletic program will be there to continue to support and support the student-athletes," Tate said.

Tate has blazed a trail as the first Black House Speaker but he's not the only one. He recently posted a photo on social media with Kyra Harris Bolden — Michigan’s first Black Supreme Court Justice – and state senator Sarah Anthony, the state senate’s first black appropriations chair.

The trio posed in front of a portrait of the state’s first black legislator, William Ferguson.

"There were a lot of people before me that have laid this path and allowed me to be in this position, and being the first Black speaker — it’s an honor — but knowing there’s a responsibility there that I too hold up," he said.

Tate is looking back and proud of what he's done so far – but there's more work to do.

"In terms of being able to pass meaningful policies that are really going to impact people in the state of Michigan, I think we’ve been able to do a great job," he said. "But we still have to continue that work. We’re not going to rest on our laurels our constituents and the residents of Michigan demand we do better in Lansing."