The Brief Michigan hunters can now use a new way of tagging their kills with an electronic system. The Hunt Fish App from the DNR offers an optional replacement for the physical tag. It can be used starting March 1 for deer, bear, fisher, marten, otter, and bobcats.



Beginning later this year, Michigan hunters will have the opportunity to use their phone to tag a kill.

The commission that manages the state's wildlife and natural resources approved the new method for tagging animals that have been harvested by hunters.

The electronic tag is optional and paper tags are still available for use. However, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources hopes the rollout in a controlled setting allows them to refine the technology ahead of an expanded use.

Big picture view:

Last week, the Natural Resource Commission approved a measure that allows hunters to use electronic kill tags, which can be purchased on the Hunt Fish App.

If purchased through the app, the hunter will be required to display the electronic tag upon request after harvesting the animal.

Electronic tags can be used for deer, bear, fisher, marten, otter, and bobcats beginning on March 1, 2026.

The new tags are intended to make it easier for the hunter to tag kills while reducing costs at the DNR by eliminating printing costs for physical tags.

Related article

Dig deeper:

This is not the only digital advancement from the DNR in recent years. Recently, the department created an online reporting tool for hunters to report their kills online.

The new optional tag follows 13 other states that have also rolled out an electronic kill tag.

The DNR hopes an electronic kill tag will boost participation by removing the need to obtain a physical version. "Hunters interested in adopting electronic kill tags will likely be happy with the change," the proposed amendment reads.

It may also boost the use of the mobile app, which includes various hunting and fishing opportunities for those that log on.

While Wifi is needed for reporting a kill, all the relevant data can be entered into the app without an internet connection.