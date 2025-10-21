The Brief The Michigan Senate passed new fees for hunting and fishing licenses on Tuesday. The bill establishes new "complete licenses" for residents and nonresidents, encompassing permits various hunting options. It still must clear the Michigan House before the governor could sign it into law.



Legislation that would increase the cost of obtaining a permit to hunt and fish in Michigan cleared the state Senate on Tuesday.

It's only one half of the lawmaking process and the bill would still need to clear the Michigan state House before getting the governor's signature. But if it does clear the legislature, fees would climb for almost every kind of permit — as well as a new license formats.

A fiscal analysis finds it would generate tens of millions of dollars in revenue for the state.

Big picture view:

State senators on Tuesday approved hunting and fishing license hikes following a 23-13 vote in the Michigan legislature.

The proposed laws SB 276 and 277 would amend the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act by having the Michigan DNR increase the permit fee for various hunting and fishing licenses.

The proposed change would also charge a fee to use Michigan-owned shooting ranges, allow for bobcat kill tags, and establish resident and nonresident license fees.

Discounts on licenses sought by youths and senior citizens will remain.

Dig deeper:

In addition to hunter and fishing-specific licenses, there are now "complete licenses" which include a base license, two deer licenses, one antlerless deer license, an all-species fishing license, a spring and fall wild turkey hunting license, a waterfowl hunting license, a pheasant hunting license, and a fur harvester's license.

Residents would pay $150 for a license and nonresidents would pay $450.

For just the hunting-fishing combination fee, residents would pay $100 and nonresidents would pay $355.

Those not interested in paying for a complete license will find the proposed hikes below. The first column is the current fee and the second column are the proposed increases.

Proposed license fee hikes for hunting and fishing in Michigan. Table via Senate Fiscal Agency.

Hunting and Fishing Fees

If the bill passed as is, it would mean $29.4 million in additional revenue for the DNR's Game and Fish Protection Fund. Last year, it received $67.9 million from the sale of licenses. The additional revenue would mean a 43% increase in available money.

The state hasn't increased its license fees in more than a decade.

