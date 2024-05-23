Michigan joins Live Nation antitrust lawsuit filed by DOJ

The Michigan attorney general has joined a federal lawsuit against the ticket reselling website Live Nation that was brought by the Department of Justice, alleging the company has monopolized the industry and limiting options for buying admission to live shows.

Dana Nessel announced her office would join 29 other states in suing Live Nation Entertainment and Ticketmaster, who are both subsidiaries of Live Nation.

The suit accuses the company of restricting consumer choice and driving up ticket prices.

"Michigan concertgoers deserve the chance to experience the thrill of seeing their favorite artist live, in a venue close to home, without breaking the bank," Nessel said in a statement. "Unfortunately, this dream is out of reach for many because of Live Nation’s illegal monopoly."

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in 2009, becoming the largest live music promoter in the world.

But in recent years, the mood toward the company has grown sour as ticket prices for live concerts have soured. In 2023, criticism against the companies tamped up during Taylor Swift's eras tour, which included a stop in Detroit.

Ticket prices for the show skyrocketed, upsetting fans and parents.

The DOJ's lawsuit, which was filed in New York, accuses Live Nation of:

Live Nation has maintained its anticompetitive monopoly in ticketing markets by locking up venues through restrictive, long-term, exclusive agreements and threats that venues will lose access to Live Nation-controlled tours and artists if they sign with a rival ticketer

Live Nation leverages its extensive network of amphitheaters to force artists to select Live Nation as a promoter instead of its rivals, maintaining its promotions monopoly

Live Nation’s conduct has harmed fans through higher fees, lack of transparency, fewer consumer choices, and stifling innovation