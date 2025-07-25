Michigan lawmaker pushes for more disaster aid for flooded basements

The Brief The ‘Fix Our Flooded Basement Act’ would unlock disaster aid for repairs that actually make homes whole, not just cleanups. Kandice Aaron's family's basement flooded twice. It happened fast, and it wasn’t the first time. Two storms. Two floods. One family pushed to the brink.



Basement flooding is a nightmare, but for too long, lawmakers say FEMA stopped short of fixing the damage below ground.

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, a new bill from Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib could possibly change that. The ‘Fix Our Flooded Basement Act’ would finally unlock disaster aid for repairs that actually make homes whole, not just cleanups.

Two storms. Two floods. One family pushed to the brink.

Kandice Aaron's family's basement flooded twice. It happened fast, and it wasn’t the first time.

"It was sewer, it was just too much to even take in. It wasn’t healthy for someone like my father who was having lung cancer," she said. "They’ve maxed out credit cards they’re at a loss right now."

Kandice’s story echoes thousands across Detroit and millions in Michigan.

A disaster was declared, and some things were covered, but other things weren’t. What wasn’t covered was the big problem.

On Friday, Tlaib introduced the Fix Our Flooded Basements Act, a bill that would force FEMA to expand repair coverage during a flood… and cover gaps.

"We introduced this bill because we’re getting the calls 2 years later. We replaced all these things, but now I have mold in my house, I think it’s a public health risk," said Tlaib.

The bill would also expand FEMA’s authority.

"FEMA has struggles right now, but that’s all we got right now. Let’s improve it. Let’s better it, not eliminate it. A lot of my colleagues take this lazy approach," Tlaib said.

What they're saying:

Folks on the ground helping others say something had to change.

"You need service dollars to solve the problem," said Chris Hicks with Empowerment & Integration Wayne Metro. "Basements are a big thing in Michigan, while they don’t count as a bedroom, that’s a place a lot of people spend their time."

"Climate disasters is one of the biggest things that's pushing people out of their homes right now, and it’s becoming more prevalent in Michigan," said Steven Farrar.