The Brief Michigan is lifting some of its travel restrictions ahead of Memorial Day travel. Several road projects in Metro Detroit will be paused to allow for an expected surge in holiday driving. Unfortunately, that doesn't include one of the transportation department's biggest travel disruptions on I-696.



With more than a million people expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend in Michigan, it should come as no surprise that traffic will be one of the first things people will see.

Michigan is going to make it a little easier for drivers amid dozens of road construction projects disrupting the flow of traffic.

Big picture view:

The Michigan Department of Transportation is pausing nearly a hundred road projects around the state in anticipation of holiday travel.

According to AAA, more than 1.3 million Michigan residents will travel 50 miles or more from their home for the weekend.

A pause in road construction and road restrictions will improve safety for workers and motorists.

The traffic restrictions in place will be lifted for approximately 60% of projects, about 92 of 158 currently in effect.

Dig deeper:

For those in Metro Detroit, orange barrels have been a familiar sight for many commuters.

State officials have managed to open up access for most of those projects. Unfortunately, the traffic shift changes don't include eastbound I-696 between Lahser and I-75.

The roadwork is expected to take two years and has thrown a major wrench in people's commute through southern Oakland County.

There are a few other exits that will remain closed as well. See the full list below:

Lifted Traffic Restrictions

Southern Michigan

Airport Road in Jackson, Jackson County, has one northbound lane open over I-94.

I-75 Connector (Summit Street), Monroe County, has one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift between Substation and E Temperance roads with a temporary traffic signal.

I-94 Business Loop (Michigan Avenue/Louis Glick Highway) in Jackson, Jackson County, is closed between Waterloo Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and detoured.

I-96, Eaton County, has one westbound lane closed from Creyts Road to Lansing Road. The northbound and southbound Lansing Road ramps to westbound I-96 are closed.

I-96, Livingston County, has eastbound Exit 140 to Latson Road closed. The eastbound I-96 Business Loop (Grand River Avenue) entrance ramp to eastbound I-96 near Lake Chemung is closed.

I-96 in Brighton, Livingston County, will have the following restrictions at the Grand River Avenue interchange:I-96 will have one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift.The Grand River Avenue entrance ramp to westbound I-96 is closed.Westbound Grand River Avenue has one lane closed from Challis Road to Hilton Road.

I-96 will have one lane closed in each direction with a traffic shift.

The Grand River Avenue entrance ramp to westbound I-96 is closed.

Westbound Grand River Avenue has one lane closed from Challis Road to Hilton Road.

M-43 (Grand River Avenue), Ingham County, is closed at the Red Cedar River.

M-99, Ingham and Eaton counties, has one lane closed in each direction between Holt Road and Edgewood Boulevard.

M-106 (Cooper Street) in Jackson, Jackson County, is closed between Washington Avenue and Pearl Street and detoured.

US-23, Livingston County, will have the following restrictions:Southbound US-23 Exit 54 to M-36 will be closed.The eastbound and westbound M-36 entrance ramps to southbound US-23 will be closed.Northbound US-23 Exit 54B to westbound M-36 will be closed.M-36 is closed between Fieldcrest Drive and Whitmore Lake Road.

Southbound US-23 Exit 54 to M-36 will be closed.

The eastbound and westbound M-36 entrance ramps to southbound US-23 will be closed.

Northbound US-23 Exit 54B to westbound M-36 will be closed.

M-36 is closed between Fieldcrest Drive and Whitmore Lake Road.

US-23, Washtenaw County, has shoulder closures in each direction at Joy Road. Joy Road is closed over US-23.

US-127/I-496 in Lansing, Ingham County, has the following restrictions:Lane closures in each direction between I-96 and M-43.The northbound US-127/I-496 ramp to westbound I-496 is closed.The southbound US-127/I-496 ramps to westbound and eastbound I-96 are closed.The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-127/I-496 is closed.The westbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-127/I-496 is closed.The eastbound I-496 and southbound US-127 ramps to Trowbridge Road are closed.The Trowbridge Road and Dunckel Road entrance ramps to southbound US-127/I-496 are closed.

Lane closures in each direction between I-96 and M-43.

The northbound US-127/I-496 ramp to westbound I-496 is closed.

The southbound US-127/I-496 ramps to westbound and eastbound I-96 are closed.

The eastbound I-96 ramp to northbound US-127/I-496 is closed.

The westbound I-96 ramp to southbound US-127/I-496 is closed.

The eastbound I-496 and southbound US-127 ramps to Trowbridge Road are closed.

The Trowbridge Road and Dunckel Road entrance ramps to southbound US-127/I-496 are closed.

US-223, Lenawee County, has one lane closed between Division Street and Treat Highway with a temporary traffic signal.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

The 12 Mile Road ramp to westbound I-94 is closed.

M-19 has the left and right-turn lanes at 31 Mile Road closed.

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between M-15 and the Genesee County line.

Eastbound I-696 is closed from M-10 to I-75.

Wayne County

I-75 has one lane closed in each direction between Springwells Street and Clark Street for Gordie Howe International Bridge construction.

I-96 has three lanes open in each direction between US-24 and Outer Drive.

Northbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two lanes open from Mt. Elliot Street to M-53.

M-10 (Lodge Freeway) has the following restrictions in downtown Detroit:One northbound lane is open from Washington Boulevard to Larned Street. Northbound Exit 1A to westbound Jefferson Avenue is closed. Two southbound lanes are open from Howard Street to Jefferson Avenue. Southbound Exit 1B to Larned Street is closed.

One northbound lane is open from Washington Boulevard to Larned Street. Northbound Exit 1A to westbound Jefferson Avenue is closed.

Two southbound lanes are open from Howard Street to Jefferson Avenue. Southbound Exit 1B to Larned Street is closed.

Old M-14 (Ann Arbor Road) is closed at the Hines Drive bridge.

M-14/I-96 has two lanes open in each direction between Beck Road and Newburgh Road.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between W Grand Boulevard and Clark Street.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction between Springwells Street and Woodmere Street.

Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) has two lanes open from M-39 to Lahser Road.

Southbound US-24 (Telegraph Road) has lane closures at Eureka Road; the I-75 Connector ramp is closed.

Upper Peninsula

I-75 in St. Ignace, Mackinac County, will have northbound traffic shifted to the southbound side at Cheeseman Road.

M-48, Chippewa County, has a detour in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic at the bridge over I-75 near Rudyard. I-75 will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 60 mph speed limit.

M-123, Chippewa County, will have one lane of alternating traffic with temporary traffic signals at the mouth of the Tahquamenon River for bridge work.

US-41, Alger County, is closed between M-67 and M-94 with a posted detour.

Northern Lower Peninsula

The Mackinac Bridge (I-75), Mackinac and Emmet counties, will have one lane open in each direction.

M-55, Iosco County, will have a detour between Imperial Drive and Greenwood Road.

M-72/M-22, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, will have one lane open in each direction between Division Street and M-22 with temporary traffic signals.

US-23, Cheboygan County, will have one lane open in each direction between Old Mackinaw Road and Huron Avenue with temporary traffic signals.

West Michigan

Fruit Ridge Avenue in Walker, Kent County, remains closed over I-96. The eastbound I-96 on and off ramps are also closed.

I-96, Ionia County, has lane closures and traffic shifts between Sunfield and Bliss roads. Westbound I-96 ramp closures are in place at Jordan Lake Road and M-66.

I-196, Ottawa County, has lane closures in each direction south of Holland at M-40 (Lincoln Road). The northbound M-40 ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

M-37 (Broadmoor Avenue) in Kentwood, Kent County, has lane closures between 44th and 60th streets. Northbound M-37 is closed between Patterson Avenue and 44th Street. 44th Street is closed on the east side of M-37.

M-66, Osceola County, is closed over Doc and Tom Creek between US-10 and M-115.

US-131 in Grand Rapids has one southbound lane closed between Leonard and Wealthy streets.

US-131, Kent County, has traffic shifts between 68th and 100th streets. Northbound US-131 ramp closures are in place at 100th and 84th streets.

US-131, Montcalm County, has lane closures and traffic shifts between 22 Mile Road and Cannonsville Road.

Southwest Michigan

The Battle Creek Rest Area on eastbound I-96, Calhoun County, is closed.

I-69 in Marshall, Calhoun County, will have one lane open in each direction from Michigan Avenue Exit 36 to I-94 Exit 38.

I-94, Berrien County, will have two lanes open in each direction between mile markers 34 and 42. All ramps are open.

I-94, Berrien County, will have two lanes open in each direction between Britain Avenue and Red Arrow Highway. The westbound exit ramps are closed and detoured at Napier Avenue Exit 30 and Red Arrow Highway Exit 23.

I-94 Business Route (BR) (Michigan Avenue) in Marshall, Calhoun County, will have one lane open in each direction between C Drive North and Winston Drive.

I-196, Van Buren County, will have one lane open in each direction between mile markers 8 and 10.

M-43 (West Main Street) in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, has one westbound lane open from Drake Road to US-131. The right-turn and one through-lane are closed from southbound Drake Road to westbound M-43.

M-96 (Columbia Avenue) in Battle Creek, Calhoun County, will have one lane open in each direction between Riverside Drive and Beadle Lake Road. The M-96 ramps to I-194 are closed.

US-12, Berrien County, will have one lane open in each direction between Mayflower Road and Dayton Road.

US-131 in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, has two lanes open in each direction at the US-131 BR interchange. US-131 BR has one lane open in each direction.

US-131 in Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo County, has northbound traffic shifted onto a temporary bridge. The Stadium Drive entrance ramp to northbound US-131 is closed and detoured. KL Avenue is also closed and detoured.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-69, St. Clair County, has one lane is open in each direction at Allen Road. Allen Road is closed at I-69.

I-75 (Zilwaukee Bridge), Saginaw County, has all southbound lanes closed from Crane Road to Bay City. Posted detour.

I-94/I-69 BL (Pine Grove Avenue) in Port Huron, St. Clair County, has one lane open in each direction from Elmwood Street to Stone Street.

I-475, Genesee County, has all southbound lanes closed from Carpenter Road to Broadway Boulevard with a posted detour. One northbound lane is open from Davison Road to Carpenter Road.

M-13/M-84 (Lafayette Street Bridge), Bay County, is closed between Evergreen Drive and Water Street at the Saginaw River and detoured.

M-19, Sanilac County, has one lane open at Spring Creek Lane in Peck with temporary signals.

M-20, Midland County, has one lane open in each direction between Meridian Road and Main Street with a center turn lane.

M-25, Sanilac County, has one lane open in each direction between Derby and French Line roads via temporary signals.

M-30, Midland County, is closed at US-10. US-10 has one lane open in each direction between West River and Hope roads.

M-46, Sanilac County, is closed between Ruth and Maple Grove roads for bridge work. Posted detour.

M-58, Saginaw County, has eastbound traffic shifted to the westbound side from Avalon Avenue to Bay Street.

M-71, Shiawassee County, is closed between Corunna Avenue and Water Street and detoured.