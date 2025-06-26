Michigan Lottery office searched by MSP in fraud investigation

article

Michigan State Police say officers served a search warrant at the state's lottery office in Livonia as part of a fraud investigation.

According to a brief statement from MSP, officers from the Fraud Investigation Section arrived at the Michigan Lottery Office in Livonia on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation.

MSP said officers are working in cooperation with Michigan Lottery Investigators and it's part of an ongoing investigation referred to MSP from the Michigan Lottery.

No other details about the fraud investigation were released.

The Michigan Lottery is based in Lansing with field offices across the state, including Livonia at Plymouth and Farmington Roads.

When FOX 2's Lauren Edwards arrived at the office in Livonia, there were no police, employees, or any investigative crews on the scene.

A sign on the door reads the location is temporarily closed.

FOX 2 is working to learn more information about the investigation and we'll update this story with more details as they come into our newsroom.