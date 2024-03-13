Michigan Lottery player wins $25,000 a year for life in Lucky For Life drawing

Did you buy a Lucky For Life Michigan Lottery ticket online recently? Check your numbers.

Someone who bought a ticket for Tuesday's drawing through the Michigan Lotto website matched all five white balls - 03-13-24-36-44.

The winner has two options: annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-917-6325 to schedule a time to get their prize.