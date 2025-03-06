Michigan Lt. Gov. Gilchrist expected to join crowded race for governor in 2026

The Brief Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist has formed a committee to run for governor. No Lt. Governors have ever won, dating back to Governor William Milliken Gilchrist joins Jocelyn Benson and Chris Swanson as Democratic hopefuls.



With a year before the race for governor even gets to the ballot, another Michigan Democrat is considering getting his name in front of the voters.

Lt. Governor Garlich Gilchrist has filed a committee for governor with the Secretary of State's office this week – and he has a planned announcement set for Tuesday in Detroit.

He's been sitting on the speculation for months. As recently as last summer, we wouldn't commit either way.

"I'm excited about continuing a chance at being a public servant moving forward," he said last year.

But this committee appears to change all that.

The backstory:

The impending decision follows in a historically long tradition of Lt. Governors running for the big seat – and getting endorsed by the sitting governor.

But as current governor Gretchen Whitmer astutely pointed out, that may not bode well.

"And there's also been a tradition that none of them ended up winning," Whitmer told FOX 2.

The Lt. Governors for William Milliken, John Engler, Jennifer Granholm, and Rick Snyder all ran for the seat – and all lost.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 23: Garlin Gilchrist attends the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Get Expand

Does Gilchrist believe in a curse of Lt. Governors?

"No, we don't," he said.

If Gilchrist were to pick up Whitmer's endorsement, it would definitely boost his chances – but that won't happen. She's not endorsing anyone in the race.

"Garlin has been my partner for six years. he's a great leader," she said.

Gilchrist joins Jocelyn Benson and Chris Swanson as Democrats running for the seat – but there will likely be more to come.