Michigan man run over, killed when John Deere slips into gear

A 65-year-old Monroe County man died Sunday afternoon as he was working on his John Deere when it suddenly slipped into gear, running over and killing him.

Elmer Jones, of Temperance, was run over by the John Deere Loader Backhoe just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the 65-year-old was working on the machine when it suddenly slipped into gear and accelerated. This forced the man to ground and he was run over by the 5,000-pound tractor.

The tractor kept going, hitting a tree and crashing into a fence and barn before finally coming to rest.

Jones was taken to a Toledo hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff said alcohol is not a factor and the investigation is still ongoing.