Michigan marine veteran says he was hit by a driver while riding his bike

A marine veteran was hit while riding his bike and is now a paraplegic. Meanwhile, the car that hit him took off, according to the veteran couple.

Joe and Lynn Seymour's house is easy to spot in Harrison Township. Both are veteran Marines and are proud to display their military background.

They met in the Marines and got married 29 years ago.

Joe was an avid bike rider until Sept. 30 at around 10 a.m., when Lynn received a call from the next-door neighbor.

"So she called me and said, 'Wow, looks like somebody fell off their bike,' and as soon as she said that, I thought, 'Oh my God, he was out riding his bike,'" said Lynn Seymour.

It was 65-year-old Joe who fell, and he was hurt. Joe is currently in the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan and will likely be there for at least three more weeks due to other injuries.

The cause of the accident is still a mystery. There's no video, no eyewitnesses, and Joe was unconscious after the accident. Yet, Lynn still thinks Joe was hit by a car, which then took off, as we checked out the accident scene almost in front of his house.

Joe's bike is still in the garage.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Joe with his immediate needs, including a handicap ramp to get into his home and a walk-in shower, as he will be in a wheelchair.