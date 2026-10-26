Michigan measles cases grow as U.S. sees disease numbers surge

The Brief Michigan's measles cases have grown to 20 after another outbreak was reported in Delta County. The update comes as the U.S. caseload doubles 2025's total. While Pennsylvania has seen the biggest explosion of cases, 10 other states have more than a hundred cases.



With measles surging around the country, Michigan is tallying more cases in some remote parts of the state.

Last week, the public health department reported three measles cases in Delta County, located on the southern shore of Michigan's Upper Peninsula. The state's latest caseload comes as the U.S. reports more than double the total measles cases last year.

Measles Cases Surge

Big picture view:

The United States is experiencing a resurgence in measles cases in 2026, with federal health data revealing that infections are increasing in certain areas of the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials released new data showing that there have been 4,588 confirmed measles cases in 2026 nationwide as of Oct. 22, 2026, which is more than double the total number of cases in 2025.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Roughly 9 out of 10 susceptible people will get the virus if exposed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the U.S. saw some 3 million to 4 million cases per year. Now, it’s usually fewer than 200 in a normal year. It is preventable through vaccines and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000.

How can I protect myself from measles?

What you can do:

The CDC explained that the best way to protect yourself against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. Talk to your healthcare provider about vaccination, especially if you’re planning to travel .

Measles in Michigan

Local perspective:

Michigan has reported 14 measles-related outbreaks in 2026. They were reported in:

Washtenaw County — 7 cases

Ottawa County — 4 cases

Delta County — 3 cases

An outbreak is designated as three or more cases being linked together.

There have been 20 total cases, also being reported in Monroe, Macomb, Tuscola, Missaukee, and Osceola counties. According to the state's measles dashboard, 16 of the cases took place in individuals who were 17 years old and younger.

The state confirmed 8 cases in April and encouraged children to get vaccinated against the illness.