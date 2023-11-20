article

Congratulations go out to Dolly Pardon, the name of the turkey that will be spared the chef's knife this Thanksgiving holiday.

Dolly Pardon was the winning name for submissions of the turkey that will receive the governor's saving grace this year. The name was picked from more than 3,900 entries in a statewide contest announced last week.

Dolly Pardon will be the second turkey to be pardoned by the governor. The name came from Jay Kozlowski of West Bloomfield.

"Thanksgiving is a special time in Michigan and I am so grateful that we are continuing this fun holiday tradition," Whitmer said in a statement. "I also want to thank every Michigander who entered the competition. I loved reading through the hilarious suggestions. It was difficult to pick just one, but I am very proud we got it done. Looking forward to pardoning Dolly Pardon soon."

The turkey that was pardoned last year was named Mitch E. Gander.