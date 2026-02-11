Taylor community mourns after 11-year-old boy was hit, killed by vehicle

The Brief An 11-year-old who was fatally struck by a car while crossing the street in Taylor. The driver stayed at the scene the entire time. Residents told FOX 2 that something needs to be done about traffic in the area.



A Taylor community is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old who was fatally struck while crossing the street.

The investigation continues as many are heartbroken by the tragedy that shook the community Tuesday night, including the police chief. 11-year-old Jacob Robinson was hit and killed by a car. His mother, Tonoya, told FOX 2 that he was a lovable and sweet child.

She says that around 6 p.m. Tuesday, he went out to get snacks. The next thing she knew, she was repeatedly calling his phone and getting no answer.

Police say Jacob was struck by a vehicle near Pond Village Drive and Eureka Road.

911 calls came in at 6:37 p.m.

When officers arrived, they performed CPR. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver stayed at the scene the entire time.

Residents told FOX 2 that something needs to be done about traffic in the area. The police chief says those discussions are happening.

"A crosswalk in that area would be very difficult," said Taylor Police Chief John Blair. "There’s no natural place to put one. It’s managed by Wayne County Roads. But we have discussed the possibility of an overpass bridge. We’ve seen pedestrian bridges in other areas. There are a lot of apartment complexes there, and there tends to be a lot of pedestrian traffic. We would have to look at funding for something like that. These are terrible situations. You have an 11-year-old child who no longer has the opportunity to make a mistake or to grow up. I think about how the family is impacted, this child’s friends, the driver of the car that struck him, the people who witnessed what happened, and of course our officers and how they’re affected."

Chief Blair says alcohol, drugs, and speed were not factors in the crash. He also says it’s important to stay alert and keep your head up whenever you’re crossing the street.