Michigan nonprofit gifting handicap vans to five children with mobility needs

A west Michigan nonprofit that caters to children with mobility issues is expanding to Metro Detroit in hopes of connecting someone with a handicap accessible van.

According to Lori Hastings, who runs the nonprofit Lori's Voice, a family getting their hands on transportation with enough room for a wheelchair is life-changing.

"It's a 22 (Chrysler) Voyager. It's beautiful, got all the bells and whistles. It's got a side ramp that drops down your child can drive right up it smooth as can be," said Hastings.

It's also $80,000 to $90,000 - which is not a cheap price tag. But that's where Hastings comes in.

She was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy at age 12 and has managed most of her life without the conveniences that others enjoy.

Hastings found her greatest joy was in giving to others, and after she settled on helping children who also live with mobility issues she made it her goal to work connecting young people with specialty bikes, therapies, and home renovations.

"I just got to thinking wouldn't it be great to give back. Wouldn't it be great to help children that were in the same situation that I was in and be able to make a difference, so we started Lori's voice and here we are," she said.

But the biggest gift is the handicap van. Five have gone to deserving families so far and Hastings hopes that includes people from Metro Detroit.

"When these people drive away with their brand-new van my heart is just pounding. It's so exciting to think were a part of this and it changes lives," she said. "We get emails and notes from these families that say 'we're so blessed, we can't believe what a difference this makes'."

The deadline to apply for the van is Nov. 10. For those who are eligible, they can send in an application here: lorisvoice.org