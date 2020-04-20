Michigan offering COVID-19 testing for all essential workers, even those without symptoms

The state of Michigan is now offering coronavirus testing for all essential workers and first responders, even if they do not have symptoms, health officials announced Monday.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said this applies to first responders, healthcare workers, and anyone who works in an essential job during this COVID-19 crisis, including those employed at grocery stores, food services, or in the transportation sector.

Those seeking a test can visit michigan.gov/coronavirus and click “Find a Testing Site Near You.” Type in your address to find a testing site near your location. Anyone who needs more help can call the COVID-19 Hotline at (888) 535-6136 or email COVID19@Michigan.gov.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced the same policy in the city of Detroit on Friday. Businesses with essential workers can call to schedule drive-thru testing at the State Fairgrounds for their employees, regardless of symptoms.

On Monday, the mayor expanded that, announcing Detroit is offering 500 appointments a day for drive-thru testing for those without prescriptions or symptoms.

The state announced on April 11 that COVID-19 would be increasing with 13 new or expanded drive-thru locations across the state. Dr. Khaldun said that would increase testing capacity by 40 percent when fully operational. This expansion included nine new drive-thru testing locations and expanding of three centers where Michiganders can be tested without leaving their cars.

