Michigan Panthers are playing for the UFL Championship: Everything you need to know

article

The Brief The Panthers are playing for the UFL Championship against the DC Defenders on Saturday, June 14. The Michigan Panthers last won a spring championship in the USFL's first season in 1983. Star quarterback Bryce Perkins leads the Panthers' top-scoring offense in the league.



The Michigan Panthers are fighting to become the kings of spring football - with echoes of 1983's glory looming for those old enough to remember.

The Panthers defeated the Birmingham Stallions 44-29 in the USFL Conference Championship Sunday, and advance to play the DC Defenders. (7-3).

Current Lions placekicker Jake Bates got his start with the Panthers last year before making it in the NFL. He holds the record for longest UFL field goal - a 64-yard walk-off winner.

When is the game?:

The championship is 8 p.m. Saturday on ABC, to be played at the Edward R. Jones Dome in St. Louis, where the other semifinalist, the Battlehawks play.

The Michigan Panthers are a 3.5-point early favorite to win, according to the Draft Kings betting lines.

The DC Defenders beat the Battlehawks 36-18 in the XFL Conference Championship Sunday, advancing to the big game.

Each conference is named for the two previous spring football leagues that merged, the XFL and the USFL.

Stars to watch:

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - JUNE 08: Bryce Perkins #3 of the Michigan Panthers throws a pass during the third quarter against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Butch Dill/UFL/Getty Images)

The Panthers (7-4) have the league's biggest breakout star, All-UFL quarterback Bryce Perkins who led the league's highest scoring offense.

Perkins - who accounted for 14 passing and rushing touchdowns combined in seven games (missing three with an ankle injury), first landed with the Panthers in 2024. The former Rams backup starred at Virgina in college but had his career nearly derailed by a broken neck.

Last year Perkins emerged as the QB1 but had his season cut short by an ankle injury. This season he took the league by storm, being named as a possible MVP candidate.

A dual-threat quarterback, Perkins keeps plays alive with his legs and can run just as easy as pass downfield.

Perkins will matchup with arguably the UFL's best QB, the DC Defenders' Jordan Ta'amu who led the league in passing touchdowns (17) and was second in passing yards (2,100).

At tailback Toa Taua led the UFL in rushing touchdowns with six in just seven games and is a short-yardage bulldozer. and top runner on the team.'

Receiver Siaosi Mariner led the UFL in receiving yard with over 500 and averaged 17 yards a catch.

On defense, safety Kai Nacua - the brother of Rams star Puka Nacua - is one of the top defensive backs in the league. Nacua returned a pick-six in the playoff game against the Stallions Sunday.

Local college stars:

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 26: St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback Max Duggan (14) just get the pass awary before being hit by Michigan Panthers defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) during a UFL game between the Michigan Panthers and the St. Louis Battlehawks Expand

There are plenty of Michigan college standouts who play for the Panthers and have had starring roles this season.

Defensive end Kenny Willekes , Michigan State: 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks.

Cornerback Keni-H Lovely , Western Michigan: 26 tackles, 1 interception.

Tight end Gunnar Oakes , Eastern Michigan: 262 receiving yards, two touchdowns.

Offensive tackle Brian Dooley , Eastern Michigan.

Running back Nate McCrary , Saginaw Valley State: 401 rushing yards, two touchdowns

And for the Defenders, nose tackle Dennis Johnson hails from Grand Valley State.

History calling:

If the Panthers win, it will be the first pro sports championship since the Pistons in 2004.

In the USFL's first year of existence, the Panthers won the 1983 championship led by Bobby Hebert and former University of Michigan star Anthony Carter.

The league lasted three seasons before dying off after being moved to fall in an effort to compete with the NFL head-to-head, but had multiple future NFL stars including Hebert, Carter, Steve Young, Reggie White and Hershel Walker.