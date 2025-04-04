Michigan Planned Parenthood impacted by Trump federal cuts, closing 3 centers

The Brief Planned Parenthood of Michigan is losing 3 centers due to federal cuts by the Trump Administration. Although abortion rights are enshrined in the state constitution, affordability and accessibility could become harder. Ten brick and mortar Planned Parenthood centers remain with one virtual, as well.



It was 2022 when Michigan voted to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, passing it overwhelmingly.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan was a driving force in that effort - but three years later they say they are being forced to restructure after funding cuts from the Trump Administration.

Local perspective:

"The ballot measure protects the rights, but not necessarily the affordability or the accessibility," said Paula Thornton Greear, Planned Parenthood of Michigan.

Greear, the president and CEO, announced the consolidation of the two Ann Arbor health centers and the closure of three others - in Jackson, Petoskey and Marquette.

That leaves 10 brick and mortar centers statewide plus a virtual one.

"A lot of people have reached out to me, and they are angry and they are hurt," she said. "And you know what - we are too."

Thornton Greear says the clinic closures are a result of the Trump Administration defunding organizations from Title 10 - threats to Medicaid and the Comstock Act.

"They are trying to do everything to defund Planned Parenthood and take away people's bodily autonomy," she said.

Planned Parenthood says it is fighting back - expanding Telehealth services to seven days a week - expanding their hours and patient navigators - because nearly 60,000 patients a year depend on it.

"Planned Parenthood will never back down," Thornton Greear said. "We will always fight and find a way to make sure that people have access to the healthcare that they need."