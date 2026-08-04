Michigan primary results: William Lawrence wins 7th district

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The Brief A handful of Michigan congressional districts could decide control of the U.S. house come November. Michigan’s 7th district, which includes Lansing and parts of Oakland County, is one of those races. The race was another test of the staying power of the Democratic party’s progressive wing, with progressive candidate William Lawrence taking the win.



William Lawrence, the progressive Democratic candidate of the lot in Michigan’s 7th District, won the primary.

William Lawrence wins

By the numbers:

Latest poll results here:

What's next:

Democrats are hoping to flip the seat back to blue come November, after Tom Barrett won last year and is running uncontested.

Much like Michigan’s high-profile Senate race, competing visions from the Democratic candidates made for a competitive primary.

Michigan 7th district primary

Big picture view:

Michigan’s 7th district is centered around Lansing, and includes parts of Oakland and Genesee counties and the cities of Howell and Brighton.

The primary was competitive between three Democrats to go up against Tom Barrett in the general election.

Who is Tom Barrett?

Dig deeper:

Last year, Army veteran Tom Barrett flipped the district for Republicans, delivering a key win for the party as it kept its House majority. He defeated Democrat Curtis Hill by almost four percentage points in the open race.

The seat was previously held by centrist Democrat Elissa Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who successfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Who is William Lawrence?

The backstory:

Lawrence was the progressive candidate on the ballot, beating out two more moderate candidates. He was endorsed by Michigan Senate Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

He’s a community organizer and coalition-builder who has helped dozens of Mid-Michigan families avoid homelessness, according to his website . He is also a co-founder of the Sunrise Movement, which advocates for political action to tackle climate change. He was raised in East Lansing and lives there currently with his wife.

What's next:

Michigan’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3. The race will be watched to see how a progressive Democrat performs against a Republican incumbent.