Michigan Primary Election Results

It may not be Super Tuesday but March 10 is an important Tuesday in the country as Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden battle in Michigan for the state's 125 delegates.

Michigan boosted Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, but four years later, the same state could either revive his campaign or relegate him to the role of protest candidate.

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race.

Biden is looking to cement his front-runner status after winning the most delegates during Super Tuesday last week. Sanders is in an urgent fight to turn things around as the primary calendar quickly shifts to other states in the coming weeks that could favor Biden and narrow his path to the nomination.

In the recent Target-Insyght Democratic Presidential Primary poll, Biden with 65% of the vote wither Sanders sitting at just 24%.

FOX 2 will be tracking results through our partners at the Associated Press and at FOX News. When the results are counted and called, this story will be updated with live results.

Both candidates have been crisscrossing the state since the end of Super Tuesday. Both Biden and Sanders spoke Monday in the metro Detroit area.

With 125 pledged delegates at stake, Michigan is the biggest prize among the six states holding primaries on Tuesday. Missouri, Mississippi, Washington state, Idaho and North Dakota also hold contests.

Biden leads Sanders by 14 percentage points among white voters in Michigan and tops Sanders by 17 points among non-white voters. The former vice president crushes the populist lawmaker and self-described democratic socialist by 38 points among voters 50 years old and over, while Sanders holds an 11-point advantage among those under age 50. Biden holds a 20-point lead among female voters, with men pulling for Sanders by 10 points.

Sanders, who’s making his second straight presidential run, defeated eventual nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016's primary in Michigan, in what was considered an upset win. That foreshadowed Clinton’s narrow loss to Donald Trump in the November 2016 general election in Michigan. Trump’s victory with working-class white voters in the state, as well as similar narrow wins in two other crucial Rust Belt states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – propelled him to the White House.

The delegate haul and political symbolism of Michigan make it the undisputed prize on Tuesday.

“Biden appears to have the advantage because he is doing well among some groups that Sanders won four years ago. But as we learned in 2016, Michigan can defy expectations,” Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said in a statement.

“The 2016 Michigan Democratic primary is considered to be the biggest polling miss of that cycle. Polls released in the week before the state primary showed Hillary Clinton with anywhere from a 10 to 27 point lead – Monmouth’s poll had her up by 13 points – but Sanders ended up winning the contest by just over a percentage point,” Murray explained.

One percent of those questioned in the new survey back the only other remaining candidate in the race — extreme long shot Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. Two percent are undecided and roughly 4 percent cast an early absentee ballot for one of the contenders who dropped out of the race since Biden’s landslide victory in the South Carolina primary nine days ago. Since then, most of Biden’s former rivals and much of the Democratic Party establishment have backed the former vice president.

Information from FOX News and the Associated Press was used in this report.