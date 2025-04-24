Michigan Real ID deadline is May 7 in order to fly

The Brief In order to fly domestically, among other things, new rules dictate Michigan residents must get a Real ID. The inconvenience is meant to protect us against identity theft, with the rule beginning May 7. If you need an enhanced license after May 7. any Secretary of State can help you. You're looking for a gold star in the top right corner.



Beginning May 7th in Michigan you’ll need to present a Real ID, a compliant document to fly in the United States and enter certain federal facilities to comply with federal law.

Why you should care:

You’re looking for a star on your driver's license to make sure it’s Real ID compliant, and it might be if you have an enhanced license.

Let’s clear this up: You don’t have to get a Real ID, but if not you’ll be barred from doing certain things.

At Metro Airport you'll hear the voice of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson chiming in at terminals. She said learn more at michigan.gov.

What’s she’s doing there is nudging travelers to be aware of what they will need to be compliant.

"I didn’t realize that I had the gold star, I just double checked and it’s good," said Lawrence Foster. "Check it, and if it has the gold star, you're good. If not, then get the gold star."

It’s all about that gold star in the top right corner of your driver's license. It will either be a star or the state of Michigan with a star on it. Either is fine.

But if you don’t have a real ID? Starting May 7th, here’s what you won’t be doing:

• Boarding a domestic flight

• Entering a military base or nuclear facility.

• Accessing certain federal buildings.

If you’ve got a valid Michigan enhanced license, a passport, or a DHS Trusted Traveler card, that is sufficient. That’s Real ID compliant by default.

The Secretary of State’s office says this is all about security — making sure your license can’t be faked or tampered with.

Even if you miss the deadline, you can go to any Secretary of State Office to get the updated driver's license at any time.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Michigan Secretary of State.