Michigan renters' rights could see drastic changes with new legislation

The Brief New legislation is making its way through Lansing that would add more renters' protection. Landlords would be legally required to start repairs within a set window. Requirements include 48 hours for life-threatening issues, 72 for mold or pests.



A leaky ceiling, mold on the walls and broken heat in the dead of winter.

For too long, tenants have been stuck waiting or footing the bill themselves when landlords fail to make repairs. But new legislation in Lansing could change that, giving renters real power to demand safe, livable housing - and legal options when they don’t get it.

"So far nothing's worked," said Ted Phillips.

The backstory:

Phillips is the executive director of the United Community Housing Coalition in Detroit, says not enough properties are in compliance with city code and many aren’t registered. His organization is often in court, fighting for renters' rights.

"We get information from them every week so I think this is pretty current, and so that’s been a consistent problem for years in Detroit," he said.

New legislation in Lansing puts more power in renters’ hands, giving them the right to withhold rent or make their own repairs if landlords fail to fix serious problems.

Phillips says especially in colder months, furnace fixes and other emergency repairs taking too long, have been issues for years.

"This is a lot of the landlords' own doing that’s created some of this as well," he said.

Under the legislation recently passed out of committee, landlords would be legally required to start repairs within a set window - 48 hours for life-threatening issues, 72 hours for mold or pests, and no more than 30 days for everything else.

"I do sympathize with the fact it is tough given the levels of income with our clients, like many people in Detroit," Phillips said. "It is tough for landlords, so there also needs to be more money available for landlords who are trying. I'm not saying those who make no effort whatsoever to ever bring their homes into compliance, but for those who are trying, it would be good if there was some more money available for them to be able to do those kinds of things."

Erika Farley is the executive director of the Rental Property Owners Association of Michigan, and says she’s been working with legislators and they’ve been receptive. She adds, they are already making compromises, but Farley still wants to make sure the legislation is right.

"We still want to make sure that this language is as tight as possible," she said. "And make sure there is equity not only for property owners but for residents and making sure that we are addressing the timeliness of residents reporting any kind of issues."

If landlords don’t act, tenants can take matters into their own hands, hiring licensed contractors and deducting the cost from their rent. But they must document everything.

The bills are still working their way through the legislature.