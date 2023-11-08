Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2023

article

Restaurants, coffee shops, and more are honoring those who served, as well as active military members with free entrees, drinks, apps, and more this Veterans Day.

Unless otherwise listed, these deals are available on Veterans Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 11. Be sure to check with the location you visit to verify that they are offering the deal, as some locations may not be participating.

Veterans Day freebies and deals:

Achatz Handmade Pie Co. – Free slice of pie on Friday, Nov. 10

Applebees – Free entrée from a special menu and $5 to use at future visit

Bar Louie – Free craft burger

Benihana – Free appetizer with purchase of entree

Biggby – Free 24-ounce coffee

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with $9.95+ purchase. Also, those who spend $14.95 receive coupon to use at a future visit for a free appetizer

Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill – Free donut and cider at all Blake's locations. Also, free apprizer at Tasting Room with purchase of food

Bob Evans – Free breakfast item from special menu

Bonefish Grill – Free order of Bang Bang Shrimp

Bruegger's Bagels – Free hot or iced coffee with purchase

Buddy's Pizza – 15% off order

Buffalo Wild Wings – Free 10 boneless wings and fries

BurgerFi – 20% off order

California Pizza Kitchen – Free meal and beverage from special menu

Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Free appetizer or dessert

Charleys Cheesesteaks – Free Gourmet Fries

Chili's – Free meal from special menu

Circle K – Free coffee with app

Dave & Buster's – Free entree and $10 Power Card for games

Denny's – Free Grand Slam on Nov. 10

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork sandwich

Dunkin' – Free donut

Golden Corral – Free meal from 5 p.m. to close Nov. 13

Hamlin Pub – 20% off order

Hooters – Free meal from special menu

IHOP – Free red, white, and blueberry pancakes or a pancake combo

Krispy Kreme – Free donut and small coffee

Little Caesars – Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day

Logan's Roadhouse – Free meal from special menu. Offered between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Veterans Day

Menchie's – Get first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free

Mission BBQ – Free sandwich

MOD Pizza – Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad for free

Outback – Free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with purchase of entree and $10 to use at future visit

Potbelly – Free drink or cookie with purchase of entree

Red Lobster – Voucher for shrimp and chips that can be used at a later time

Red Robin – Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries

Scooter’s Coffee – Free handcrafted drink

Smoothie King – Free smoothie

Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee

Texas Roadhouse – Free meal voucher to use at later date

Texas de Brazil – 25% off dinner from Nov. 6-12