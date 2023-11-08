Michigan restaurants offering free food on Veterans Day 2023
(FOX 2) - Restaurants, coffee shops, and more are honoring those who served, as well as active military members with free entrees, drinks, apps, and more this Veterans Day.
Unless otherwise listed, these deals are available on Veterans Day, which is Saturday, Nov. 11. Be sure to check with the location you visit to verify that they are offering the deal, as some locations may not be participating.
Veterans Day freebies and deals:
Achatz Handmade Pie Co. – Free slice of pie on Friday, Nov. 10
Applebees – Free entrée from a special menu and $5 to use at future visit
Bar Louie – Free craft burger
Benihana – Free appetizer with purchase of entree
Biggby – Free 24-ounce coffee
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – Free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with $9.95+ purchase. Also, those who spend $14.95 receive coupon to use at a future visit for a free appetizer
Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill – Free donut and cider at all Blake's locations. Also, free apprizer at Tasting Room with purchase of food
Bob Evans – Free breakfast item from special menu
Bonefish Grill – Free order of Bang Bang Shrimp
Bruegger's Bagels – Free hot or iced coffee with purchase
Buddy's Pizza – 15% off order
Buffalo Wild Wings – Free 10 boneless wings and fries
BurgerFi – 20% off order
California Pizza Kitchen – Free meal and beverage from special menu
Carrabba’s Italian Grill – Free appetizer or dessert
Charleys Cheesesteaks – Free Gourmet Fries
Chili's – Free meal from special menu
Circle K – Free coffee with app
Dave & Buster's – Free entree and $10 Power Card for games
Denny's – Free Grand Slam on Nov. 10
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Free pulled pork sandwich
Dunkin' – Free donut
Golden Corral – Free meal from 5 p.m. to close Nov. 13
Hamlin Pub – 20% off order
Hooters – Free meal from special menu
IHOP – Free red, white, and blueberry pancakes or a pancake combo
Krispy Kreme – Free donut and small coffee
Little Caesars – Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Veterans Day
Logan's Roadhouse – Free meal from special menu. Offered between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Veterans Day
Menchie's – Get first 6 ounces of frozen yogurt for free
Mission BBQ – Free sandwich
MOD Pizza – Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad for free
Outback – Free Bloomin' Onion and beverage with purchase of entree and $10 to use at future visit
Potbelly – Free drink or cookie with purchase of entree
Red Lobster – Voucher for shrimp and chips that can be used at a later time
Red Robin – Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and endless steak fries
Scooter’s Coffee – Free handcrafted drink
Smoothie King – Free smoothie
Starbucks – Free 12-ounce coffee
Texas Roadhouse – Free meal voucher to use at later date
Texas de Brazil – 25% off dinner from Nov. 6-12