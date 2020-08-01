Michigan Roundtable for Diversity and Inclusion organizes annual backpack drive

Coronavirus has cancelled plans and redefined everyday life, including going back to school.

"Even though there is a chance the kids might not get back to school, but it still offers consistency about serving the community," said Co-Director of Programs Michigan Roundtable, Yusef Bunchy Shakur.

For 13-years, Shakur has organized a backpack drive giveaway accompanied by a neighborhood festival. While the party on hold this year, 3,000 backpacks are ready to go.

"Honestly, 3,000 is a drop in the bucket," Shakur said. "Whatever good comes out of our neighborhood is the good we invest in our neighborhood."

The backpacks are filled with the essentials, thanks to generous donations and they sure hold a lot more than you'd think.

"Part of the backpack is school supplies, but more importantly there is hope. love and caring," Shakur said.

Which was evident during the delivery day on Saturday.

Families were able to pre-register for the backpacks at Michiganroundtable.com, and they plan to obey social distancing requirements when making the deliveries.

"It's not about ourselves, it's about others, and when we help others we help ourselves,"

Normally the backpacks are given away all at once. However, this year since they are being delivered, they plan to stretch it out over the next few weeks.