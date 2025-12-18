Michigan school closings? Three reasons why Metro Detroit schools are likely to be open on Friday

Rain is here for the rest of Thursday and, after we go to sleep tonight, temperatures will drop well below freezing. But despite those two key ingredients, we DO NOT expect school to be canceled on Friday – the final day before winter break.

We first addressed this on Wednesday, after there was speculation and chatter about an early jump-start to the holiday break. We said then it was not likely to have school closed on Friday in Metro Detroit and we stand by that. The ingredients are there – but not at the same time.

It would be like trying to bake a cake but the eggs and milk arrived at 4 p.m. and the flour doesn't arrive until hours later.

The rain moved in Thursday afternoon with spotty showers until dinner time. Between 6 p.m. and midnight, we expect to see heavier pockets of rain and maybe even a rumble of thunder.

But as that's happening, temperatures are well above freezing – close to 50 in some spots. In fact, we won't hit freezing until around 3 a.m.

Yes, we know that everything will be wet but it won't be immediately when the temperature plummets.

There are three main reasons why it's unlikely to have a massive amount of school closings.

1. Ice forming takes time to freeze

The process of ice forming takes between 60 and 90 minutes. Especially coming off of a 51-degree day on Thursday.

So even though we will get a decent amount of rain, it won't be freezing WHEN it rains.

In fact, it won't be until several hours later.

2. Strong winds slow the freeze

The strong winds Thursday are going to make it harder for the water to freeze.

Standing water freezes faster than moving water and, as long as the wind is blowing at 40-mph gusts, it's going to keep the water moving.

Unfortunately, that could lead to power outages, so keep an eye on that.

3. Street crews know what they're doing

Guys. This is Michigan. Crews will be out after the rain moves through and salt will be on the road.

The salt that's around right now is going to wash away but as soon as that next layer is put down after midnight, it's going to keep the roads from freezing over.

They will have time before the ice forms before temperatures drop to freezing to get more salt down.

BUT: There will be some closings

Don't get it wrong – we know that some schools will be closed on Friday due to weather.

Standing water will freeze, gradually, as we move through the early morning hours but, for most of us, expect to be taking those kiddos to that last day of school.

Keep an eye on closings at our website fox2detroit.com/closings