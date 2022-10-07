Michigan sees first snowfall of the season

article

Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer.

Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.

"Here's to plenty more over the next 6 months," read the post.

Depending on one's preference, it's either a good omen for those who love winter - or a bad one for the Michiganians that can't stand cold temperatures.

Granted, the snow that began falling isn't a measurable amount. But it is a clear sign that for some residents in Michigan, winter isn't too far away.

Southeast Michigan on the other hand likely has a few more weeks before it sees snow. The average date when at least a tenth of an inch of snow falls is Nov. 16, while the first inch of snow usually falls by Nov. 30.

The earliest date that snow has been detected in Detroit is Oct. 12. In Gaylord, where the northern Michigan NWS center is located, the snow's arrival is just on time.