The Brief Michigan cities, towns, and counties will receive nearly $100 million in marijuana tax revenue Michigan collected $331 million in excise sales tax on purchases of pot in the state Both Michigan schools and roads will also receive $116 million each from the revenue



Michiganders really do love their marijuana.

Thanks to the state's booming cannabis industry, almost $100 million will be distributed across cities, townships, and villages where dispensaries are based.

Big picture view:

Under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act, tax revenue from pot sales is distributed across the state into three different pots: the School Aid Fund, and the Michigan Transportation Fund, and municipalities with at least one business.

Tax revenue from last year's weed sales climbed to $331 million. The school and transportation funds will receive $116 million each, while cities, townships, and counties will get nearly $100 million.

In 2024, there was more than 800 licensed businesses open across hundreds of communities, according to the treasury's marijuana revenue distribution filing.

What they're saying:

The state treasurer said her team would start processing payments to local units of government this week:

"The dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees go toward schools, roads and back into Michigan’s neighborhoods. Local entities and tribes can spend these dollars however they deem fit for their needs," state treasurer Rachael Eubanks said.

Meanwhile, the Cannabis Regulatory Agency's executive director praised the benefits of the tax revenue.

"This portion of the excise tax revenue makes a direct impact in the communities where our licensees work and live," said Brian Hanna.

By the numbers:

In the latest dispersal of funds, communities will receive $58,228.66 for each marijuana-based business that is open within its borders.

Cities, villages, and townships will receive more than $49 million, while Michigan counties will also receive $49 million. This year, Indian tribes in Michigan will also get a cut of the pie, receiving more than $931,000 across four different groups.

Here is a breakdown of the money metro Detroit communities will get by each county:

Macomb County

Center Line - $640,515

Chesterfield Township - $116,457

Lenox Township - $58,228

Mount Clemens - $232,914

New Baltimore - $174,685

Romeo - $116,457

Utica - $116,457

Monroe County

Luna Pier - $58,228

Monroe Township - $1,048,115

Petersburg - $58,228

Oakland County

Berkley - $291,143

Ferndale - $349,371

Hazel Park - $582,286

Holly - $58,228

Lake Orion - $58,228

Madison Heights - $174,685

Orion Township - $58,228

Oxford Township - $174,785

Oxford - $349,771

Pleasant Ridge - $116,457

Royal Oak - $174,685

Southfield - $116,457

Walled Lake - $174,685

Waterford Township - $232,914

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor - $1,513,945

Northfield Township - $174,785

Pittsfield Township - $58,228

Saline - $116,457

Ypsilanti - $756,972

Wayne County

Belleville - $58,228.66

Detroit - $3,144,347

Ecorse - $116,457

Hamtramck - $174,685

Inkster - $407,600

Lincoln Park - $116,457

River Rouge - $465,829

Riverview - $232,914

Wayne - $232,914

Westland - $58,228