Recreational marijuana sales get green light earlier than expected for Dec. 1
With legal recreational marijuana, it represents the beginning of a new normal in Michigan.
State regulations, lack of supply causing delay on recreational pot shops
It's been nearly a year since voters in Michigan approved recreational marijuana but it's still legally unavailable in stores.
There's now a breathalyzer test for weed. Michigan police say it won't change things much
With weed legal in Michigan, state and city police officers are increasingly finding THC at the center of impaired driving scenarios and car accidents. To ease the burden of law enforcement, a company announced plans to sell a weed breathalyzer by winter. So what does Michigan law enforcement think of their new potential toy?
Michigan voters approve legalization of marijuana
Michigan voters have approved a ballot measure that will legalize marijuana in Michigan similar to alcohol, according to both supporters and the opposition of the bill.