Michigan State Park campground fees going up

The Brief The DNR is raising state park camping fees for some campgrounds starting on Aug. 1. The fee hikes range between $4 and $10 a night, depending on the location. Rustic camping fees will not go up.



Michigan is raising fees for some camping options at state parks.

The price hike goes into effect Aug. 1.

Michigan camping fee hike

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be enforcing an increase in campsite fees beginning in August.

By the numbers:

The new rates track across three different categories:

State park modern and semi-modern campsites will increase between $4 and $10 per night.Modern refers to campgrounds with flush toilets, showers, and electricity.Semi-modern includes flush toilets and showers or electricty

State park overnight lodging rates will be changed to a more simplified rate structure. The rates will range from $60 to $120 per night; deluxe lodging will be $160 per night.

Modern lodges (ie. bedrooms, fully furnished, full bathroom, etc.) will undergo a phased rate increase over the next two years. This will result in a nightly base rate of $236 per night for all locations by 2027.

There is no fee increase for rustic campsites in state parks and state forest campgrounds, which are defined as having vault toilets and hand pumps for fresh water.

A breakdown of pricing at state campgrounds can be found here.

Dig deeper:

The increase in fees was supported by the Michigan State Park Advisory Committee in August 2024.

The DNR says the increase in costs will go toward better customer service, cleaner parks and restrooms, conservation, and improved campground amenities like fire rings and picnic tables.

Lodging reservation fees pay for half of the operations of state parks. Another 29% goes toward recreational passports, while oil and gas royalty revenue accounts for 11%.

