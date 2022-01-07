Michigan State Police save life of man who laid down on freeway

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

----------------------

Michigan State Police have credited a trooper with saving a man's life after he got out of his car and laid down in the middle of a Michigan freeway two days after Christmas.

According to video released by MSP's First District - which covers Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, and Washtenaw Counties - a trooper saved a 22-year-old man from being run over a semi-truck.

The video starts with a vehicle on the side of I-85 in Monroe County near the Otter Creek Road exit. The car's flashers are on and the door opens as the man climbs out of his car and walks onto the freeway.

He then lays down in the left lane and the trooper pulls his car into traffic a bit and shines his spotlights. Then the trooper runs over and grabs the man before dragging him back across the freeway and back to his car.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

MSP is crediting the trooper for saving the man's life and urging anyone who is in crisis to contact someone and ask for help.

----------------------

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Advertisement

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.