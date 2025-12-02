article

The Brief Spartan Stadium, Jenison Fieldhouse, and the Breslin Center are just some of the facilities slated for improvements from MSU. The school's FOR SPARTA initiative has $1 billion in planned renovations and new construction. There will also be new student-athlete dining and premium space for donors.



Michigan State University has announced a new initiative that will direct $1 billion toward its athletics department, including improvements to facilities like Spartan Stadium, the Jenison Fieldhouse, and new scoreboards to its baseball and softball diamonds.

The FOR SPARTA campaign is modernizing both the structures and the surrounding space around the many buildings where MSU athletics take place.

There will also be new premium spaces for donors and improved student-athlete dining.

A re-imagined Spartan Stadium, including a new East Tower with a diversity of premium seating options and year-round functionality, will provide football fans the best in-game experience in college football. Rendering via MSU.

What they're saying:

"FOR SPARTA sets a bold course for the future of Michigan State Athletics," said MSU President Kevin M. Guskiewicz, Ph.D. "By investing in world-class facilities and experiences for our student-athletes, we are positioning MSU to lead in an increasingly competitive landscape. This initiative reflects our commitment to modernize our athletics program and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on Spartans today and for generations to come.

The university's athletic director called it the "most ambitious initiative" that it had ever taken.

"While change is happening all around us, our mission of supporting Spartan student-athletes remains resolute. FOR SPARTA is our strategic answer to a rapidly evolving intercollegiate landscape," said J Batt.

Dig deeper:

According to a site plan for the proposed improvements, the Jenison Field House, where volleyball, wrestling, and gymnastics will get renovated spaces.

The practice fields around Spartan Stadium would get renovations to the playing surface while new construction is planned at the Skandalaris Football Center.

Munn Ice Arena would get a new entrance as well as renovations to it and the Breslin Center.