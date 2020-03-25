Michigan statewide tornado drill set for 1 p.m. Wednesdsay

In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, the state of Michigan conducting a test of tornado sirens as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

If you were outside at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, you may hear tornado sirens. DO NOT BE ALARMED!

The sirens are just a test.

Oakland County said it was canceling the planned tests but FOX 2 has received multiple calls from cities saying they still plan to test the signals on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

To reiterate - this is JUST a drill. Do Not be alarmed.

Sirens will be activated across the area but several counties, including Oakland County, have canceled them but many others are still moving forward.