Michigan statewide tornado drill set for 1 p.m. Wednesdsay
In the middle of the coronavirus crisis, the state of Michigan conducting a test of tornado sirens as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.
If you were outside at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, you may hear tornado sirens. DO NOT BE ALARMED!
The sirens are just a test.
Oakland County said it was canceling the planned tests but FOX 2 has received multiple calls from cities saying they still plan to test the signals on Wednesday at 1 p.m.
To reiterate - this is JUST a drill. Do Not be alarmed.
Sirens will be activated across the area but several counties, including Oakland County, have canceled them but many others are still moving forward.