Michigan supplier strikes deal to build thousands of autonomous delivery robots

Birmingham residents are likely familiar with the mini delivery bot that makes rounds around the city, traveling to those who have ordered food from the Brooklyn Pizza and Bar.

It's about three feet high and when you input a code on its side, it opens up to reveal your pizza.

The nifty little bot can travel up to 20 mph and uses cameras, sensors, and radar to navigate the side streets of the Oakland County suburb.

Autonomous Delivery Vehicle in Birmingham

People around the U.S. can expect more of these bots to start traversing the streets after a Michigan auto supplier struck a deal with a California robotics company to construct thousands of autonomous driving vehicles.

Magna, which services auto manufacturers around the world will ramp up production of Cartken's Model C vehicle in the next few months.

MORE: Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic

"We continue to identify opportunities in the new mobility ecosystem where we use our capabilities to unlock new growth areas and new business models. This collaboration with Cartken is great example of that approach," said Matteo Del Sorbo, Executive Vice President, Magna International and Global Lead for Magna New Mobility.