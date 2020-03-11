Michigan Tech suspending face-to-face classes amid coronavirus spread in Michigan

Michigan Technological University has suspended all face-to-face classes after two cases of coronavirus COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan.

The suspension is effective Monday, March 16 and will last at least through Friday, April 17 out of an abundance of caution to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Michigan Tech says dining services and residential housing will stay open. Students completing virtual classes can either stay on campus or return to their permanent place of residence.

Michigan State University also suspended face-to-face classes on Wednesday, just hours after the first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Michigan. The two cases that have been confirmed are in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Officials have - and likely will not - release details about those cases, but we're told one patient traveled internationally and the other domestically. Both patients are hospitalized right now.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

