What's known (and not known) about the 2 coronavirus cases in Michigan

State officials are continuing to investigate the travel and exposure history of the first two coronavirus COVID-19 patients here in Michigan.

The two positive cases, in Oakland and Wayne counties, were confirmed and announced late Tuesday night by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

FOX 2 has been receiving many calls and messages with concerns about where these patients live and where they've been the past few days. These are valid questions, but unfortunately, they're ones that come without answers right now, mostly due to privacy laws and concerns.

WHO ARE THE TWO PATIENTS?

The two patients are in metro Detroit. One is a woman from Oakland County who traveled internationally, and the second is a man from Wayne County who's recently traveled domestically.

Both are hospitalized right now.

Their ages were not given, though we're told they are both "middle-aged."

WHERE ARE THEY BEING TREATED?

Due to privacy laws and concerns, state officials have not said where these patients have sought treatment nor where they are currently hospitalized. And due to HIPAA violations, we likely won't be told this information either.

If you have a procedure or doctor's appointment coming up in Oakland or Wayne county that you're concerned about, we recommend calling your provider and asking if you should take any extra precautions when coming in office.

WHO ELSE HAS BEEN EXPOSED?

The family lives of these two patients have not been given - and, again, likely won't be due to HIPAA violations.

So we don't know right now if these patients have children or spouses, and if they do, it's also not known if their families are self-quarantined right now.

HOW LONG HAVE THE PATIENTS BEEN SICK?

It's not known right now when these patients first started showing symptoms or when they got tested.

Symptoms for the COVID-19 virus could appear in as few as two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure, according to the CDC.

Gov. Whitmer said Tuesday night that their tests were done in state and are still pending CDC confirmation.

WHAT SYMPTOMS SHOULD I WATCH FOR?

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and fever, to severe and even fatal respiratory distress.

Flu, cold and coronavirus often share certain symptoms, but differences in intensity and how they appear can offer clues to which one is causing the misery.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose.

Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

One study of hospitalized patients in China found that about half did not have a fever when they were admitted but nearly all developed one.

WHAT DO I DO IF I GET SICK?

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

