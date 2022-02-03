Michigan town's ice sculpture contest postponed due to too much winter

article

A Michigan winter festival for ice carvings has been postponed for a few weeks because of too much winter.

Organizers said the St. Joseph Ice Fest, scheduled for this weekend, has been moved to Feb. 25-27.

"Our ice carvers are coming from all over the country. With current and predicted road conditions, carvers are unable to make the drive," officials said.

More than a foot of snow has fallen in some areas of southwestern Michigan and more was predicted by the weekend.

Crews "may not be able to keep up with the snow removal as needed for the placement of sculptures and prepare our city streets in the best way," officials said.

St. Joseph is 95 miles from Chicago. Ice carving events in South Haven and Dowagiac still are planned this weekend.