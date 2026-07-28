Michigan doctor rebuilding Hungarian girl’s nose after severe infection, cancer

The Brief A Royal Oak doctor has reconstructed the nose of a young girl from Hungary, who was told back home that she was too young. The girl had cancer and a severe fungal infection, which ate away at her nose, lip and roof of her mouth. Aliz was back in the state this week for a refinement procedure.



A young girl from Hungary is making her way back to metro Detroit for the next step in a life-changing journey.

Reconstructive surgery

The backstory:

Back in 2022, Aliz and her family came to Michigan seeking medical help. Aliz had survived leukemia and a severe fungal infection that ate away at her nose, lip and the roof of her mouth, leaving her without a nose.

Doctors in Europe said she was too young for reconstructive surgery.

READ MORE: Royal Oak plastic surgeon rebuilds 9-year-old's nose, lip with life-changing procedures

Local perspective:

Royal Oak Dr. Kongkrit Chaiyasate stepped in and performed a series of specialized surgeries to rebuild her face.

Presently:

Aliz is back in metro Detroit this week for a refinement procedure to touch up her reconstructed nose.

Trinity Health and Dr. Chaiyasate are covering all surgical costs, while Aliz’s family stays at the Ronald McDonald House in Detroit.

What they're saying:

"I’m so happy because I will have a beautiful nose, and I hope nowhere will something else happen to me," she said Monday.