Michigan's unemployment benefits will increase for the first time in 23 years, beginning in April.

Those receiving money from the state can expect a boost to the money they receive, the number of weeks they can claim benefits in a year, as well as an increase in the amount one can receive for each dependent.

Big picture view:

Starting April 2, Michigan's updated unemployment insurance law will go into effect.

Those receiving benefits will get $84 more a week and be allowed to claim benefits for six more weeks. The amount of money someone claiming unemployment benefits will receive for each dependent will also go up.

The law increase includes:

Residents can receive benefits for up to 26 weeks

Residents will receive $446 a week in benefits

Residents can claim $12.66 per dependent

The unemployment boost is the first since Michigan increased the maximum that workers can receive in 2002.

Dig deeper:

The increased unemployment benefits are part of a law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into office last year.

While the new law took effect four months after being signed, workers can claim the additional money for themselves and their dependents. Each case will be reviewed by the Unemployment Insurance Agency, which only pertains to claims between Jan. 1 and April 2.

Also part of the law are scheduled increases to both the maximum benefits they can receive and the amount they can claim per dependent.

In 2026, the weekly benefit amounts will rise to $530 and $614 in 2027.

For the amounts workers can claim per dependent, it will increase to $19.33 in 2026 and $26 in 2027.

Then, in 2028, the state treasurer will set the weekly benefit and dependent amounts based on the consumer price index.

What they're saying:

The labor department director said the move was about more than helping workers during tough times.

"It’s about building a stronger, more resilient economy where every Michigander has the stability to recover, grow and thrive," said director Susan Corbin.

Jason Palmer, the director of the UIA, said unemployment benefits "stabilize household budgets and provide a safety net for families while workers search for a new job."