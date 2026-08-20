Michigan vaccination guidelines unchanging amid Trump’s new order

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The Brief Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order calling for spacing out childhood vaccines into separate medical visits. Michigan’s Health and Human Services Department is keeping its recommendations unchanged. The department says there is no new data to support changes to the vaccine schedule at this time.



Michigan’s Health and Human Services Department is keeping its childhood vaccination recommendations unchanged amid guidance from the federal government.

Trump vaccination order

The backstory:

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for administering child vaccines at separate appointments wherever possible.

He also wants to split the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine into three different single-disease shots.

What they're saying:

Trump repeatedly suggested the number or timing of vaccines could play a role in rising rates of autism spectrum disorder, even as scientific consensus and decades of studies have firmly concluded there is no link.

The other side:

Public health experts have raised concerns that spacing out shots as Trump suggests can lead to an increased risk that children become infected with a vaccine-preventable disease before returning for another visit. Childhood vaccines — and how and when to give them in combination — go through rigorous studies, and safety tracking continues for years as the shots are used.

Michigan’s vaccine guidance

Big picture view:

Michigan recommends the vaccine schedule outlined by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

What they're saying:

"Michigan’s childhood vaccine recommendations, school requirements and exemption processes remain unchanged, even in light of the recent federal executive order," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "We understand that shifts in federal guidance can create uncertainty for parents and physicians, so we want to provide clarity. Michigan continues to support the immunization schedules outlined in our Standing Recommendation , which remain the foundation of our approach to protecting children’s health."

In a press release, the department said it continually reviews evidence regarding vaccine safety and effectiveness, and that there is no new data to support changes to the vaccine schedule at this time.

Dig deeper:

For childhood vaccinations, the American Academy of Pediatrics schedule can be found here .

What you can do:

Parents can contact their child’s health care provider to request their immunization record. Records can also be requested through your local health department or MCIR.org/Public .

Parents can look up their school's immunization and waiver rates on the MDHHS website before the school year starts.

Measles cases in US

Meanwhile:

Measles outbreaks have been on the rise in recent years.

In 2025, the U.S. had more reported measles cases, outbreaks, affected states, and deaths than in any year since 1992, according to a study by KFF , a nonpartisan health policy research organization.