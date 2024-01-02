The University of Michigan is one game away from its biggest victory in generations.

They took down Alabama in the Rose Bowl in the first of two New Years' Day games. Their future opponent, the Washington Huskies, dispatched the Texas Longhorns in the second semifinal game.

That pits the Huskies and Wolverines on a collision course for next Monday when the two compete for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan opens as 4.5-point favorites against Washington, according to the sports betting website Scoresandodds.com.

The over/under for the two teams stands at 55.5, as of Tuesday morning. Both teams average more than 35 points a game - though Michigan's defense has been more effective against opponents than Washington's has - keeping other teams to around 10 points a game.

Washington's defense averages 24 points a game.

Despite Michigan coming in as the favorites, more people are placing their money on Washington, according to the site. Some commentators think they could pull off the upset as well.

However, according to ESPN Analytics, the Wolverines are the clear favorite to win with a 74.3% chance of coming out victorious.