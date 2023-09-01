Will September bring faux fall? Or a second round of summer?

The calendar says the beginning of autumn is this month, but as Michiganians are well aware that hardly means sweatshirt weather and snuggling under blankets.

Even as the fall color forecast showed the early signs of changing leaves this week, it will be a little while before temperatures line up with the changing of the seasons. According to the National Weather Service's 30-day forecast, Michigan is on track for an above normal temperature outlook.

NOAA's temperature outlook for September

NOAA's Monthly Temperature Outlook was issued on Aug. 31. It says the middle continental U.S. has a 50-60% chance of above normal temperatures with portions of Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas expecting an 80% chance of above normal temperatures.

The majority of Michigan is just outside that prediction area. NOAA says there's a 40-50% chance of above normal temperatures. There's also a 70% chance of above normal temperatures through the first half of the month.

MORE: Michigan's fall color tracker is now live

Next week looks to mimic that prediction with temperatures expected to eclipse or rise near 90 degrees through the first half of the week.

NOAA's precipitation outlook for September

After one of the wettest summers in recent memory, Metro Detroit is expected to get a bit of a break on precipitation in September. NOAA's monthly outlook is predicting a drier than average September for Michigan and much of the Midwest.