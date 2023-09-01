Michigan fall color tracker: When the leaves start changing around the state

article

Though the hot weather this weekend may not have you thinking of fall, it's coming and bringing beautiful leaves with it sooner than you may think.

Some parts of Michigan will be seeing leaves change as early as next week, while the rest of us can expect to see their full color more toward the end of September, according to the Great Smoky Mountains' Fall Foliage Map.

The map includes a slider that lets you see the expected changes on different dates. The changes range from no change all the way to past their peak colors. It's not exact, but the map provides a good idea of when you can expect to see vibrant colors this fall.

Days that are warm and sunny coupled with nights that are cool but not freezing tend to produce the most spectacular colors. And we are in luck - Michigan's autumn temperatures are expected to be above average.

Here's when the leaves will change in Michigan:

Week of Sept. 4

Some minimal changes in the western and eastern areas of the Upper Peninsula

No changes in the mid-Upper Peninsula or Lower Peninsula

Week of Sept. 11

Patchy color in the western and eastern parts of the Upper Peninsula

Minimal change in the mid-Upper Peninsula. Minimal change in much of the Lower Peninsula, aside from the Lake Michigan coast and bottom of the state

Upper areas of Metro Detroit are in the minimal change area, while the other part is in the no change area

Week of Sept. 18

Partial color in the western and eastern parts of the Upper Peninsula

Minimal change in the mid-Upper Peninsula. Patchy color in much of the Lower Peninsula, aside from the Lake Michigan coast and bottom of the state. These spots still have no change

Upper areas of Metro Detroit are in the patchy color area, while the rest is still in the no change area.

Week of Sept. 25

Near peak colors in the western and eastern parts of the Upper Peninsula

Partial colors in the mid-Upper Peninsula. Partial color in much of the Lower Peninsula, aside from the Lake Michigan coast and bottom of the state, which will have minimal change finally

Week of Oct. 2

Peak colors in the western and eastern parts of the Upper Peninsula

Near peak colors in the mid-Upper Peninsula. Near peak color in much of the Lower Peninsula, aside from the Lake Michigan coast and bottom of the state. These areas will have partial color

Week of Oct. 9

Western and eastern parts of the Upper Peninsula will be past peak

Mid-Upper Peninsula and much of the Lower Peninsula at peak

Areas along Lake Michigan and the bottom part of the state will be nearing peak

Week of Oct. 16

Much of the Lower Peninsula will be past peak

Areas along Lake Michigan and the bottom of the state reach peak

Week of Oct. 23

Entire state will be past peak