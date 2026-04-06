Michigan wedding caterer banned from industry for 5 years after dozens of complaints

The Brief A Michigan wedding caterer has been prohibited from working in the state for five years after coming to an agreement with the attorney general. Alica Thompson operated Late to the Lake, LLC, out of Spring Lake on the state's west side. The AG's consumer protection team received dozens of complaints against Thompson, including overcharges, not issuing refunds, and last-minute cancellations.



The woman behind the Late to the Lake wedding caterer has been banned from working in Michigan for five years following a series of complaints alleging last-minute cancellations and failures to refund clients.

Alicia Thompson owned and operated a limited liability company out of Spring Lake on the west side of the state. She was named in numerous consumer complaints filed with Michigan's Consumer Protection team before being contacted by the state attorney general.

Michigan wedding caterer suspended

In a court filing on March 31, Attorney General Dana Nessel filed an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance and Discontinuance, which allows the offender to avoid litigation without admitting they violated the law.

In exchange, the offender agrees to refund all consumers it owes money to. They are also prohibited from operating a catering business in the state for five years.

What we know:

More than 40 complaints were filed against the Late to the Lake, LLC, alleging the Michigan Consumer Protection Act was violated, according to the Michigan Attorney General.

The complaints ranged from last-minute cancellations of wedding services to failing to issue refunds to affected consumers.

In one instance, more than $6,000 in wedding catering services were paid out before Late to the Lake canceled on the client. No refund was given. In another case, a customer was pressured to pay the full sale price before the vendor canceled on the day of the rehearsal.

Other complaints found new charges on their account after services were canceled. There are also allegations of "serious deficiencies in service quality, unauthorized fees, and incomplete food delivery."

What they're saying:

"A wedding is one of the most meaningful days of a person’s life, and couples should be able to trust that their chosen vendor will deliver what they promised or at the very least refund them when something goes wrong," said Attorney General Nessel. "I am proud of my Consumer Protection Team for holding this caterer accountable and encourage those who believe they were impacted by Late to the Lake to file a complaint with my office by May 1 to ensure they receive a refund."

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Dig deeper:

Consumers who are owed a refund will have a chance to be paid back.

The AG's office will determine how much someone impacted by the caterer should get. If someone believes they are owed money, they should get in touch with the AG's office by May 1, 2026.

They will need proof that the respondent charged them more than the agreed-upon amount before canceling on them and failed to provide a refund.

If Thompson does not pay back refunds in full, she will be forced to pay a 50% penalty on the total amount owed to any consumer. The deadline for returning all money is July 1, 2026.