Michigan woman arrested after police find dead body on top of her in bed

The Brief A woman is behind bars after police deemed her a suspect in a homicide investigation. According to authorities, they found the woman in bed with a dead body on top of her. Police say the suspect and the victim have been in a long-term relationship.



Police from Green Oak Township are investigating a homicide after finding a woman with a dead man on top of her in bed, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

Police say on Sunday at 11:13 a.m., dispatchers in Livingston County received a call about a death at a home at Woodland Ridge mobile park on Shady Brook Court in South Lyon.

When officers from the Green Oak Township Police Department arrived, they found a woman in her bed with what they said was an obviously dead body of a man on top of her. Police determined it was a homicide as they say the victim was struck several times with blunt force in the head and stabbed several times in the chest and neck.

The woman was deemed a suspect and taken to the hospital for evaluation while under arrest. She was then placed behind bars at Livingston County Jail.

Dig deeper:

Police say the suspect and the victim have been in a long-term relationship and lived at the home with their son, who was unharmed.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Officials say if anyone has any information, they can call Det. Matt Hughes at 810-231-9626 ext. 520 or matthew.hughes@greenoakpolice.com.