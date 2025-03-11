Michigan woman arrested after police find dead body on top of her in bed
SOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police from Green Oak Township are investigating a homicide after finding a woman with a dead man on top of her in bed, according to authorities.
What they're saying:
Police say on Sunday at 11:13 a.m., dispatchers in Livingston County received a call about a death at a home at Woodland Ridge mobile park on Shady Brook Court in South Lyon.
When officers from the Green Oak Township Police Department arrived, they found a woman in her bed with what they said was an obviously dead body of a man on top of her. Police determined it was a homicide as they say the victim was struck several times with blunt force in the head and stabbed several times in the chest and neck.
The woman was deemed a suspect and taken to the hospital for evaluation while under arrest. She was then placed behind bars at Livingston County Jail.
Dig deeper:
Police say the suspect and the victim have been in a long-term relationship and lived at the home with their son, who was unharmed.
An investigation is ongoing.
What you can do:
Officials say if anyone has any information, they can call Det. Matt Hughes at 810-231-9626 ext. 520 or matthew.hughes@greenoakpolice.com.
The Source: FOX 2 used information in a press release from Green Oak Township police.