Michiganders give their thoughts on the proposed AI data center in Saline Twp.

Residents continuing to oppose a proposed data center in Saline Township protested on Tuesday against the plan that would build a massive facility in the area. They also argued against a "secret deal" between DTE and regulators as the public service commission weighs which venue a decision should be made.



Another public hearing regarding the controversial data center project in Saline Township was held on Wednesday.

Residents continued to voice their opposition to the data center while dozens participated in a virtual public hearing, and earlier, they gathered in downtown Detroit.

Big picture view:

A group of residents from the Saline Township area protested across the street from DTE offices, demanding that DTE undergo public scrutiny for their role in advancing the data center project.

Holding signs that read "no secret deals" on Tuesday afternoon, those against the project to build a new data center argued that DTE may be working with the Michigan Public Service Commission to ensure the plan goes through.

They assert that the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has the authority to hold DTE accountable to the public.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday night, the MPSC held a virtual public meeting, with many calling in—some in favor, some against the project.

"On behalf of the Michigan Chamber, we support this project," said Michael Alaimo from the Michigan Chamber of Commerce. "The chamber represents thousands of employers from across every sector and county in the state, collectively employing over 1 million Michigan residents. Reliable, affordable, and clean energy is essential for these businesses to compete and grow in a global marketplace."

"I am speaking in support of the Related Digital Saline Project. I’d like to let other skilled trade representatives know that this multibillion-dollar infrastructure investment represents a historic opportunity for Michigan skilled trades, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and delivering millions in local revenue," said Mike Jackson, a representative with the Carpenters Union MRCC.

"I’m commenting to ask the commission to deny Related Digital and DTE’s request for ex parte approval of the single largest electrical load request in Michigan history. Michiganders are being asked, and it remains to be seen if we will be forced, to subsidize a gigawatt-scale gamble for a speculative AI project that has never turned a profit via a secret deal behind closed doors," said Sierra Club campaign organizer Bryan Smigielski.

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to DTE, and they provided this statement:

"DTE Energy has an obligation to serve any customer—business or residential—that establishes in our service territory. To be clear, the energy contracts that were submitted to the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to support Oracle’s data center in Saline Township will NOT increase rates for our existing customers. In fact, in its filing, DTE is asking for the MPSC to approve additional terms of service that create safeguards to protect our existing customers."