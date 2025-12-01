Mt. Clemens residents work to hold neighbor accountable for allegedly leaving dogs outside

The Brief Mt. Clemens neighbors are working to hold a dog owner accountable for allegedly leaving their dogs outside in the cold. Almost every day and night, regardless of the weather, a trio of frustrated neighbors claim their neighbor's dogs are left exposed to the elements. They say at least four bully-breed dogs were inside the garage on Monday night.



Temperatures are dropping, but tempers are rising as Mt. Clemens neighbors intensify their efforts to hold a dog owner accountable and compel him to bring his dogs inside from the bitter cold.

Neighbors reached out to the FOX 2 Problem Solvers, and when there's a dog in danger, Jessica Dupnack is on the case.

Big picture view:

Almost every day and night, regardless of the weather, a trio of frustrated neighbors claim their neighbor's dogs are left exposed to the elements.

"I live right up against, to cut to the chase, a backyard breeding nightmare," said Miranda Mac.

FOX 2 has been tracking their complaints for more than a month in their Mt. Clemens neighborhood, and Mac has continued to provide evidence.

"The only time they leave those kennels is to go into his garage, and it's on his Facebook to run on a treadmill," she said.

They say at least four bully-breed dogs were inside the garage on Monday night, not because of the cold, but because as many as 15 neighbors started increasing pressure on this breeder through social media, contacting the police, animal control, and attending council meetings.

However, they claim the dogs are still left outside, howling all night to the point where they've all installed sound machines in their homes.

"Someone needs to finally help correct the situation, and it has to start with the city," said Janet Berendson.

Dig deeper:

The problem is that the dog's owner is technically not violating any city ordinances, as Mt. Clemens chose not to adopt Macomb County's progressive regulations on leaving dogs outside when temperatures drop below freezing.

FOX 2 called animal control three times last month and received no response.

"If you are not comfortable with a human being out in this cold, how can you be comfortable with an animal?" asked Stephanie Sayranian.