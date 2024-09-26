Michigan secretary of state unveils new fact center to debunk rumors ahead of election day

The Michigan Secretary of State rolled out new measures to help voters keep track of their ballot this November election season, as well as announcing $5 million in available funds for any clerk's office that needs to further bolster their system.

With Thursday being the first day that absentee ballots were mailed out, Jocelyn Benson unveiled a new notification system that allows voters to get emails updating them on the status of their ballot.

She also presented a new online website that will serve as a facts center to help prevent the spread of rumors on social media while correcting the record on any misinformation during election day.

The site, michigan.gov/sos/elections/election-fact-center will be updated throughout the weeks leading up to election day.

She spoke alongside Arn Tellem, the vice chairman of the Detroit Pistons, who has done work with the Secretary of State.

This year, the Pistons players will again work to promote voter participation and make it easy and accessible to register for election day.