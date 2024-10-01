The Brief Michigan's minimum wage will rise twice in 2025. First in January and then again in February, increasing to $12.48 by the end of the year The increase is tied to a state supreme court decision to repeal the legislature's amendment to a proposal to raise the minimum wage in 2018 The wage will also go up for workers that earn tips



Michigan's new minimum wage will rise by more than two dollars next year over the course of two separate increases - one in January and another in February.

It's a substantial increase for Michigan's minimum hourly wage and is related to a recent court decision that has upended the rules over how much workers should be paid in the state.

Beginning Jan. 1, the minimum wage will rise from $10.33 to $10.56 per hour. Then, on Feb. 21, the minimum wage will rise again to $12.48 per hour. Workers that get paid with tips will also see their hourly pay rise from $3.93 to $4.01 an hour in January, and then up to $5.99 in February.

The state's Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced the minimum wage rate increase schedule for 2025 after the state Supreme Court ruled in a years-long case over a decision to adopt and amend a ballot initiative that proposed raising the minimum wage.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on the case in July, overturning a lower court's decision.

After seeking clarification from the court, the state has rolled out its updated schedule for when the minimum wage will rise in 2025 and each annual increase through 2028.

Feb. 21, 2025 - $12.48

Feb. 21, 2026 - $13.29

Feb. 21, 2027 - $14.16

Feb. 21, 2028 - $14.97

The schedule for increases in the hourly wage for tipped employees was also released.

Feb. 21, 2025 - $5.99

Feb. 21, 2026 - $7.97

Feb. 21, 2027 - $9.91

Feb. 21, 2028 - $11.98

